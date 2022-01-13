Motu River mouth in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / NZME

A rāhui has been placed on the Motu River after a man died near Omaio in the Eastern Bay of Plenty this week.

Police were notified that a person was in difficulty in the sea near State Highway 35 around 8.30pm Wednesday.

The man was reportedly fishing near the river mouth and was swept out while attempting to cross the river. An extensive search was undertaken and a body was later found.

The entire river has been placed under rāhui to show respect to the man and his whānau and will be in place until 6pm on January 18.

It means no activity is to take place in the waters of the river, both up river and down river. This includes no fishing, no gathering of food, no drinking of water, no swimming or boat movement.