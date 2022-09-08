Queen Elizabeth II dies: Rotorua joins world in mourning

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 and tributes are flowing in for the longest reigning monarch. Video / NZ Herald

Rotorua residents are joining the world to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

She was the longest-serving king or queen in the history of Britain and the Commonwealth, having acceded to the throne in 1952.

Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, visited Rotorua four times during her reign.

Image 1 of 18 : Queen Elizabeth II with Mayor of Rotorua Ray Boord, followed by the Duke of Edinborugh and Prince Charles walking down the Rotorua Lake reserve, in 1977. Photo/RDP Staff Photographer

Their first visit was part of the 46-town "honeymoon tour" of New Zealand in the summer of 1953-54.

The couple spent the first four days of the New Year in Rotorua. Crowds lined the streets for their arrival.

The following day, a huge crowd – one estimate puts it at 40,000 spectators including Māori from around New Zealand - packed Arawa Park for a 90-minute Māori welcome.

The Queen also gave a speech, drawing gasps of surprise and cheers when she ended it with a few words of te reo: "kia ora koutou".

During their visit they also attended a public church service at St John's Presbyterian Church and visited Whakarewarewa.

The couple returned to Rotorua for short visits in 1974 and 1977.

They came separately in 1995, with the Queen visiting the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute and Whakarewarewa.

She also visited Taupō on her Golden Jubilee tour in 2002, staying at Huka Lodge and attending a church service.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh watch children dive for coins from the bridge at Whakarewarewa during the Royal Tour of New Zealand 1953-54.

The Queen's funeral is expected to take place within 10-12 days and be attended by state officials from all over the world.

After the service, the coffin will be taken to Windsor Castle and then finally to St George's Chapel, where she will likely be laid to rest next to her father, King George VI.

Queen Elizabeth's death leads to Prince Charles ascending to the throne.

He expected to take the name King Charles III. His wife, Camilla, will be known as Queen Consort.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor came to the throne at the age of 25, upon the death of her father.

She was the first reigning monarch to come to New Zealand and made 10 visits in total, favouring the brightly coloured outfits she chose for all her public duties.

The Queen had four children: Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

In April 2021, she lost her husband, at the age of 99.