Queen Elizabeth II during the Trooping the Colour ceremony, circa 1981. Photo / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II during the Trooping the Colour ceremony, circa 1981. Photo / Getty Images

Rotorua's mayor and local MPs have expressed their sadness at the death of Queen Elizabeth II and respect for her reign.

Mayor Steve Chadwick said the Queen's passing would be mourned around the world, including in Rotorua.

"She was deeply loved and respected locally.

"Rotorua residents extended their manaakitanga to the Queen several times, including during her honeymoon tour, and these were always wonderful occasions.

"We greatly admired her for her absolute commitment to service which never faltered."

Rotorua MP Todd McClay said he was saddened to hear of the Queen's death.

"Although she was of a great age, she worked right up to the very end, swearing in the UK's new Prime Minister [Liz Truss]."

McClay said Elizabeth II had been the "Queen of New Zealand" all his life and his grandmother had owned tea towels and teaspoons with royal memorabilia.

"Regardless of people's views, I think New Zealand has been a better place with her as our head of state."

Rotorua MP Todd McClay. Photo / Andrew Warner

McClay said he was not a republican.

He said Queen Elizabeth had been "extremely strong" and cared "deeply" about her subjects throughout the Commonwealth.

"She has kept the institution of the royal family together with great dignity ... great humility and affection."

McClay believed King Charles III would be a "good king" and believed he had a "fondness for New Zealand".

"He will be strong and determined and follow in the footsteps of his mother. I've always liked him."

"Let's hope he visits New Zealand and, if he does, he must come to Rotorua."

Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi said he grieved the passing of "this ariki [chief]".

Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi. Photo / Andrew Warner

"The huge vacuum left will cause debate, but in this time of grief and loss, we can only support her whānau and mokopuna as they grieve and heal.

"She was a constant across three generations, an anchor in a rapidly changing globe.

"Moe mai rā e te Kuini o Ingarangi Irihapeti te tuarua. [Rest well, Queen Elizabeth II]."

Local Democracy Reporting is public interest journalism funded by NZ On Air.