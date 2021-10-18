Public health warning for Lake Rotorua after wastewater overflow

Lake Rotorua. Photo / File

A public health warning is in place for Lake Rotorua following a wastewater overflow.

Rotorua Lakes Council said in a social media statement the warning was in place near Arnold St and Waiteti Rd in Ngongotahā.

"Yesterday evening council was alerted by a member of the public about an overflow from a manhole on their property. Wastewater flowed from the manhole across the ground and made its way into the lake," the council said.

"It is estimated that the overflow was happening for approximately three hours before council was alerted to the issue. Trility staff attended immediately and restarted the nearby pump station to manually stop the overflow.

"The cause of the overflow was under investigation. However, initial inspections have found a major fault in the on-site computer that controls the pump station. It is unclear at this stage what caused the fault," the statement said.

The affected land was cleaned and disinfected, and signs are now in place along the beach to warn against recreational activity and swimming.

"The signs will be in place for at least the next 48 hours. Samples of lake water have been taken for testing and further testing will take place over the next several days."



Relevant authorities including, Te Arawa Lakes Trust, Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Toi Te Ora Public Health have been notified.

Updates about the health warning will be provided over the next few days.