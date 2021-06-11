Provincial Growth Fund allows Rotoiti 15 Trust to renovate marae

Te Waiiti Marae has been renovated as part of the Ngā Marae o Te Hikuwai Marae Renovation programme, funded by the Provincial Growth Fund. Photo / Supplied

Te Waiiti Marae has been reinvigorated thanks to the Ngā Marae o Te Hikuwai Marae Renovation programme, funded by the Provincial Growth Fund.

It is the first of six of Rotoiti 15 Trust's marae to be renovated after receiving funding through the programme.

Last October, the Government announced nearly $100 million would be injected into marae nationwide, creating 3100 jobs.

Rotorua and Bay of Plenty marae were set to get the lion's share of the funding, with 77 marae in the region receiving $29,614,993, creating 648 jobs.

Rotoiti 15 Trust was allocated $2,984,246 for the upgrades of Tapuaeharuru Marae, Te Awhe Marae, Punawhakareia Marae, Nga Pumanawa Marae, Tapuaekura Marae and Te Waiiti Marae.

These upgrades were expected to create at least 20 jobs.

In a media release, the trust said the renovations of Te Waiiti were completed by "our team of Kākahi" - a team of its own whānau, many of whom did not have prior experience in renovations or were without mahi, many due to the impacts of Covid-19.

"Rotoiti 15 Trust would like to mihi to our Te Waiiti trustees and wider Ngāti Hinekura whānau for supporting the team to grow our pukenga while renovating their beautiful marae," the release said.

The freshly renovated kitchen at Te Waiiti Marae. Photo / Supplied

Rotoiti 15 Trust Te Kūrae (chairperson) Arapeta Tahana Jnr said creating employment and opportunity for whānau was a focus for the trust.

"The Marae Renovation project has not only allowed us to create 15 jobs for our whānau and generate work for local contractors, it has also provided opportunity for our people to strengthen their relationships with their marae, hapū and iwi."

The team of Kākahi had been able to gain work experience in carpentry skills, painting, working at heights, health and safety, and machine operation, he said.

The team had also received support from Te Rua Mauri and Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Pikiao, focusing on cultural and spiritual development and overall health and well-being.

Marae chairman Jim Schuster was happy with how the renovations had gone for Te Waiiti.

"It has been great seeing the progress over the past few months, and the whānau are excited to use the new kitchen and facilities," he said.

The Marae Renovation project has created 15 jobs for whānau and generated work for local contractors. Photo / Supplied

The Rotoiti 15 Trust thanked the PDU and all partners who had helped on the project to date, with particular thanks to project technical advisor/lead Dennis Curtis and Rika Construction's Raymond Rika for their "outstanding leadership" on the project.

Te Waiiti Marae renovations were completed in May. The team was now working at Tapuaeharuru Marae and Punawhakareia Marae, with Ngā Pumanawa E Waru, Tapuaekura and Te Awhe Marae to be renovated later in the year.

Regional funding and jobs created by Ngā Marae o Te Hikuwai Marae Renovation programme

Bay of Plenty:

$29,614,993, 77 marae, 648 jobs.

Canterbury:

$160,440, 2 marae, 30 jobs.

Chatham Islands:

$198,318, 1 marae, 6 jobs.

Hawke's Bay:

$9,623,529, 51 marae, 262.5 jobs.

Manawatū-Whanganui/Horowhenua:

$7,139,349, 33 marae, 560.5 jobs.

Southland:

$718,576, 2 marae, 25 jobs.

Tai Tokerau/Northland:

$9,287,603, 34 marae, 388 jobs.

Tairāwhiti/East Coast:

$14,267,895, 59 marae, 393.6 jobs.

Taranaki:

$7,407,008, 23 marae, 305.5 jobs.

Te Tau Ihu/Top of the South:

$761,861, 4 marae, 38 jobs.

Waikato:

$13,896,659, 53 marae, 363 jobs.

Wairarapa/Kapiti:

$3,191,284, 10 marae, 88.8 jobs.

West Coast:

$248,376, 2 marae, 20 jobs.

Total: $96,515,895, 351 marae, 3128.9 jobs.