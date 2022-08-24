Protesters gather at the Rotorua Lakes Council building to protest the sale of reserves.

A group of protesters are gathered at Rotorua Lakes Council before the final call is made on whether seven reserve sites will be sold for housing.

Residents against the Rotorua Lakes Council proposal to sell seven Rotorua reserve sites - some for public housing - are involved in the "peaceful protest".

It began this morning, one hour before the final council decision that will dictate the reserve sites' fates.

A group of protesters outside the Rotorua Lakes Council building. Photo / Ben Fraser

The group of about 20 are gathered at the Fenton St entrance to the council.

Some are holding signs reading "leave our reserves alone", and "hands off our reserves".

One man told the group to split in two so both entrances to the council had people protesting at them.

Another man is holding a flag upside down which he said signals a time of distress.

David Thornley has lived near Linton Park for 12 years and says the council's reasons for wanting to sell are "totally erroneous".

He said it was a safe and well-used space.

"The reserves are for the public and once they're sold they are gone forever."

Thornley said he thought the decision should be left for the next council to make.

"Rotorua is supposed to be growing ... we need more reserves not less."

Steve Fraser said the reserves have been part of every person's experience growing up in Rotorua.

Protesters gather outside the council buildings ahead of the council meeting when the fate of the reserves will be decided. Photo / Ben Fraser

He said he thought every homeless person who is from Rotorua deserved a house but did not think reserves should be sold for those from other areas.

Fraser said the reserves were not council's possession to give away.

At about 8.45am present councillor and mayoral candidate Raj Kumar suggested the group head around the back of the building to where staff entered.

From then, about 25 people were stationed there, with three at the front.

Several cars tooted as they drove by the protesters holding signs - the most popular being "kill the bill".

One woman said she and another were there not specifically to protest the proposed sale of reserve sites but because they believed the council did not listen to submissions.

"There is some cross-over."

Protest organiser Don Paterson previously told the Rotorua Daily Post the action was a last-ditch attempt to be seen and heard by the council, and to communicate the depth of feeling about the proposal.

Last month's Rotorua Lakes Council Strategy, Policy and Finance Committee recommended the council approve revoking the reserve status of seven sites, most to sell for housing, including to Kāinga Ora.

The recommendation was preceded by months of fierce public debate, including the presentation of petitions with more than 1200 signatures collected and more than 600 submissions made about the proposal.

Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Geoff Williams told the Daily Post earlier in the week he had "not had any contact with [protest] organisers".

"The safety of staff, elected members and others inside the civic centre is always our key priority, alongside ensuring that the business of [the] council is able to continue unimpeded.

"As with any protest, we will monitor the situation and take any appropriate action if needed."

The reserve sites identified by the proposal are on Wrigley Rd, High St, Clinkard Ave, Turner Drive, Park Rd, Linton Park West and Gallagher St.

Reserves identified for revocation and summary of recommended actions:

• Wrigley Rd Reserve

Recommendation: to revoke status of part of the reserve and partner with Ko Te Taura Totara O Fordlands Incorporated Society to progress housing development

• High St Reserve

Recommendation: Progress process for disposal and development of the reserve working with the kindergarten to explore options.

• Glenholme Reserve at 171 Clinkard Ave

Recommendation: Direct sale to Kāinga Ora.*

• Reserves at Turner Drive, Park Rd and Gallagher St

Recommendation: Progress two-stage process for disposal and development.*

• Linton Park West Reserve at 16 Kamahi Rd

Recommendation: Site to have reserve status revoked but decision on disposal or development parked for further investigation and discussions with the local community.

*Note: Recommendations for Glenholme Reserve and Turner Dr Reserve would require a local bill to progress.