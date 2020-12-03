Professionals McDowell Real Estate Christmas Lights Trail in Rotorua bringing sparkle

A house decked out in festive attire for a previous Christmas Lights Trail. Photo / File

After a turbulent year, an annual Christmas Lights Trail is back and putting some festive sparkle and joy into the evenings.

The Rotorua Professionals McDowell Real Estate Christmas Lights Trail is on now until Christmas Eve.

In its 22nd year, the trail includes 20 residential and four commercial properties.

Rotorua Professionals McDowell Real Estate co-owner Steve Lovegrove says the trail brings people from the community together.

He says those who decorate their properties report the joys of putting it together and making their homes look really spectacular.

"They get a lot of joy and satisfaction out of families coming along and enjoying the lights they put up, and the atmosphere of it. It's a really cool part of Christmas."

Steve says as far back as October they start to get people requesting and inquiring. about the lights trail.

It is also a fun thing for people visiting the city, he says.

"It's our opportunity to give back to the community and provide something for the community."

Steve thinks one impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is a psychological one.

"We've been sitting on the edge and there's been so much uncertainty ... I think Christmas represents a lot more for people this year.

"Celebrating Christmas through the lights trail is putting a bit of sparkle and joy back in a year that's been turbulent for everyone, and as a society I think we need these things to happen.

"I think we've got more engagement this year than in previous years, which could be a sign people want to have a great Christmas and say we've got there, the year is done, and look forward to something better in 2021."

Steve thanks all the partners and participants who have made the Christmas Lights Trail possible.

"We've had some people do this trail year after year and some are new this year, but the commitment of those people to offer their properties and lights is spectacular."

He also thanks those who go along to support the properties and engage with the trail.

The best time to get around the trail and ensure you see the lights on is between 8pm and 10.30pm.