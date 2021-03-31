Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to open new Scion building

Pohiri for new Scion building opening.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will officially open Scion's new innovation building today.

Ardern will be joined by Research, Science & Innovation Minister Megan Woods and 500 guests to open Te Whare Nui o Tuteata, a name gifted by Ngā Hapū e Toru who hold mana over the whenua.

Formalities have already begun at the site with a pōhiri for Scion staff, other dignitaries and invited guests.

Scion has been the centre of New Zealand's forestry sector for more than 70 years.

In a statement today, Scion said the opening of Te Whare Nui o Tuteata was the next step in the Crown Research Institute's growth as the organisation stepped forward to solve some of its most pressing issues through innovation in manufacturing, energy and sustainable land-use.

Scion building official opening today. Photo / Andrew Warner

Scion chairwoman Dr Helen Anderson said the opening was a big part of the institute's redevelopment.

"We are at a defining point for New Zealand, with the potential for forestry to fuel

a bio-based and sustainable economy.

"Scion's work has the potential to power the transformation that New Zealand is making as we look to meet our climate change commitments, build our economy back better, and improve environmental and social outcomes."

Scion chief executive Dr Julian Elder said Te Whare Nui o Tuteata was an example of timber technology and innovative design and construction that had been created through collaboration with New Zealand designers, wood processors and construction firms.

"This building is a symbol of the powerful connections we foster between Scion, local iwi, government, industry and the local community."

The building stores approximately 418 tonnes of CO2-eqv for the life of the building. This is equivalent to the emissions from 160 return flights from Auckland to London.