Celebrating Taupō's newest 'good sort' were (from left): Deputy Mayor Kevin Taylor, good sort Ellie Godwin, Pregnancy Help volunteer Jill Perea, Harcourt's Mary-Louise Johns and Pregnancy Help president Kim Roots. Photo / Milly Fullick

Help is at hand for Taupō and Tūrangi parents, thanks to the good sorts at Pregnancy Help Taupō.

Branch co-ordinator Ellie Godwin was recognised at Harcourt’s Taupō recently for her dedication to providing whatever families need, from sun hats to sound advice.

The incorporated society has seen demand skyrocket in recent months, due to the increased pressure on family finances. From a rolling average of 30 families a month, they had more than 150 clients in November alone.

Godwin said that coping with increased demand was only possible thanks to funding from trusts and lotteries, as well as fundraising from local businesses like Pak’nSave and Mavericks.

The hard work of a team of volunteers was also key. Support ranges from staffing the Pregnancy Help office at the Wai-Hina Hub on Te Heuheu Street, through to the creative efforts of volunteers.

“We have a whole group of knitters, and we have seamstresses who make playmats.”

Godwin said the community was great at empathising with anyone who used the service because of their own experiences.

“A lot of our volunteers are young mums as well.”

Since Godwin took on her role at Pregnancy Help in April, she had been impressed at how they were able to reach out to anyone in the community who might need some help.

“[The lack of criteria] is the best thing. You could come in five times a week if you wanted to.

“You don’t need to meet a financial bracket.”

The service was also used by a wide range of people.

“It’s grandparents, foster parents, dads, different service agencies, mums, midwives and GPs. Anybody who knows a child.”

Community links were key to reaching anyone in need.

“We work closely with Tūwharetoa, Plunket... and we have our drop-in centre.”

The service also works alongside REAP Central Plateau’s play group in Tūrangi to provide packs of donated goods to families.

They are always looking for more ways to help the community, with their sights set on fundraising for a car next year to increase their outreach to Tūrangi.

“It would be amazing for us, because we could reach clients who can’t reach us.”

Until then, Godwin said they were always on hand to help via Facebook Messenger for emergencies, or through their drop-in centre between 9am and 2pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturday.

“But again, the more funding we get, the more we can do.”