Gary Tricker's whimsical numbered etchings will be on offer as part of the Pre-Loved Art Sale. Photo / Supplied

It's time to fall in love ... with a new-to-you artwork at Taupō Museum.

Taupō Museum's popular Pre-Loved Art Sale is returning again to the museum's main gallery and it's an incredible opportunity to pick up some limited-edition or pre-loved original artworks that need a new home.

More than 100 artworks, from paintings and numbered prints to ceramics, by artists such as Val Raymond, Arthur Dagley, Gary Tricker, Tracey Tawhiao, Rai Hamon, Brett Taylor, Susan Skerman and Peter Wallers, have already been received and will be for sale.

If you're looking for an original or collectible artwork to brighten up your home, bach or office, this is the opportunity for you!

The exhibition is open to everyone to view, not just prospective buyers. There are some striking artworks on display, from a range of artists.

Exhibitions officer Kerence Stephen says there have been a number of pre-loved art sales, previously known as Second Hanging, that have been held at Taupō Museum over the years, and they are always popular with visitors.

"This is a great opportunity to see what artworks are out there looking for a new home.

"We've had art come in from people downsizing or who have art that no longer fits their decor and who want to sell it on to someone who will love it as much as they have," she says.

"It's a way to keep quality art in circulation and able to be appreciated by someone new."

The Pre-Loved Art Sale opens on Saturday, April 9, and runs until June 6. Taupō Museum is open seven days from 10am to 4.30pm (closed Good Friday). Entry is free to children and district residents with proof of address.