Power pole adorned with gang insignia catches fire in Rotorua

Scene of the fire on Clayton Rd this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

Scene of the fire on Clayton Rd this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

A fire at a power pole adorned with gang insignia in Rotorua is being treated as suspicious.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they received reports of a power pole on fire, at the intersection of Clayton and Edmund Rds, about 7.20am.

One crew was sent to the scene and has put the fire out, she said.

Scene of the fire on Clayton Rd this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

A fire investigator was also sent to the scene and the fire is being treated as suspicious.

A police spokeswoman said police were sent to help with the incident.