Power pole adorned with gang insignia catches fire in Rotorua

A fire at a power pole adorned with gang insignia in Rotorua is being treated as suspicious.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they received reports of a power pole on fire, at the intersection of Clayton and Edmund Rds, about 7.20am.
One crew was sent to the scene and has put the fire out, she said.
A fire investigator was also sent to the scene and the fire is being treated as suspicious.
A police spokeswoman said police were sent to help with the incident.