A house was on fire in Rotorua earlier today. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Rotorua this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two crews were sent to a "small" house fire on Union St at 9.32am.

The fire has been put out and one crew remains at the scene.

No one was injured, the spokesman said.

The cause of the fire was unknown.