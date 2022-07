A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash on Tuhoe St around 1.35pm. Photo / NZME

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash on Tuhoe St around 1.35pm. Photo / NZME

A power outage has been reported in the Tāneatua area following a truck crash.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash on Tuhoe St around 1.35pm.

"A truck has crashed into a power pole. People are asked to avoid the area."

No one was injured in the crash, she said .

According to the Horizon Networks outages page, 460 customers lost power just after 1.30pm. Several hundred have already had power restored.

Police have notified the power company.