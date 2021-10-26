Postponed Bay of Plenty Steamers game rescheduled to Rotorua

Bay of Plenty will play their postponed match against Northland in Rotorua. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty will play their postponed Bunnings Warehouse NPC home match against Northland at Rotorua International Stadium on Wednesday, November 3 at 7.05pm.



Originally scheduled to be played last Sunday at Tauranga Domain, the match was postponed following the death of Bay of Plenty player Sean Wainui.



To provide Northland with adequate preparation time for their mid-week match against Bay of Plenty, their Week 9 match this weekend against Southland at Rugby Park in Invercargill has been shifted forward one day to Saturday, October 30 at 2.05pm.



As a result of this change, Otago's non-competition match against Wellington at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin has been changed to Sunday October 31, and has also been moved to the earlier time of 1.05pm.



The full and updated Bunnings Warehouse Week 9 schedule can be found here.

