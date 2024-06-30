Operation Vendico was rolled out at the weekend. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua road users without warrants or registrations for their vehicles drove into trouble on Saturday night with police stops set up at all main entry points to the city.

Operation Vendico was rolled out to stop antisocial road users doing ”skids or racing,” Inspector Phil Gillbanks said.

Police said their focus was to “disrupt and prevent a mass of antisocial road users from using our roading network as their playground”.

Four vehicles were impounded and 14 green stickers, ordering vehicles off the road, with two drivers receiving multiple tickets for failing to comply with directions.

Twelve vehicles were either pink or green stickered due to compliance issues, and one person was arrested for alleged disorderly behaviour.