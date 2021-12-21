Police seek information about Tūrangi fatal crash

Police are appealing for information. Photo / File

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash where a pedestrian died on December 19.

Police said they understood the 31-year-old man, had been hitchhiking north on State Highway 1, between Tūrangi and Korohe Rd before the 9.45pm crash.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have been travelling along the road between 7pm and 9.45pm, and either saw the man or have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information that could help should contact 105 and quote file number 211220/9208.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.