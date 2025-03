Police are hunting Daniel McGarvey who escaped custody in Rotorua.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police are hunting Daniel McGarvey who escaped custody in Rotorua.

Police are looking for a man who escaped police custody in Rotorua.

Daniel McGarvey was last seen about 4.10pm on Tuesday in the Mahanga Rd, Fairy Springs area.

Police are hunting Daniel McGarvey who escaped custody in Rotorua.

He was wearing a white shirt and blue trousers and has an injured right eye. Contact police on 111 if you can help find him.