A police operation is in progress in Whakatāne. Photo / NZME

A police officer is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a driver in Whakatāne this morning and two teenagers have been taken into custody.

Shortly before 8am, police spotted a vehicle along State Highway 30, which had been unlawfully taken from Palmerston North, a police spokeswoman said.

The car was suspected to be linked to a number of other offences across the district.

Staff were implementing a plan to deploy spikes on the corner of Bracken St and McGarvey Rd in an attempt to stop the car.

"The driver has deliberately driven into a patrol vehicle and struck the officer.

"Despite having hit a police officer, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene but was brought to a stop when it was spiked a short distance later, near the Whakatāne River Bridge."

Two occupants in the vehicle, aged 17 and 18, were taken into custody.

The officer sustained serious injuries, including a serious injury to his leg.

Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Commander Inspector Stuart Nightingale said this type of behaviour was deeply concerning and showed the danger and risk that officers face every day.

"Our people have families they leave every day to come to work to do a good job and keep our community safe.

"They deserve to go home safely at the end of the day, and it's unacceptable that this degree of force is used against an officer in the execution of his duty.

"Ensuring the officer is supported throughout his recovery is our priority.

"Our thoughts are with the staff member involved, his family, and the rest of his team at this time."

This is being treated as a serious incident and CIB are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 or via Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.