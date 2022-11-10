Several police and ambulances attended the scene, with armed police seen at Rotorua BNZ. Video / Andrew Warner

Armed police are negotiating with a person at a Rotorua bank this afternoon.

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene said four police vehicles were at the Amohau St entrance to the Rotorua Central Mall

Armed police are at the scene and have gathered near a BNZ branch.

Police are communicating with someone inside the bank, the reporter said. He is holding up a pad of paper to the window.

The Rotorua Daily Post has been told of a man who went into the bank and noticed a staff member looking stressed.

The source told the Rotorua Daily Post when the person in the bank mouthed the words “are you okay” to the staff member, he then saw someone emerge from behind with a shotgun. Realising something was seriously wrong, the man quickly left the bank.

A spokesperson for BNZ refused to comment, referring questions to police.

Police are at the scene of an incident at the Rotorua Central Mall. Photo / NZME

The reporter said there are lots of spectators within 500m of the incident.

A police spokesperson said police are responding to an incident at a commercial property on Amohau Street in Rotorua.

There are no reports of anybody being injured but four ambulance vehicles have arrived at the scene.

Further information will be provided as soon as it is available, police said.

Ambulances are arriving at the scene.

