Police could be seen at Kawaha Point Dairy on Tuesday afternoon.

Police could be seen at Kawaha Point Dairy on Tuesday afternoon.

Police are responding to reports of an alleged robbery in Rotorua.

A police spokesman said police were called to a “commercial premises” in Chapman Place, Fairy Springs about 2.15pm.

One person had been arrested and was “helping police with their enquiries”.

A Rotorua Daily Post photographer said there was a heavy police presence at Kawaha Point Liquor Centre and Dairy near Chapman Place.

At least five police cars could be seen outside the dairy about 2.30pm.

Police officers could be seen inside and outside the store.















