Police have laid charges against a 64-year-old man in relation to another man being found with serious injuries in a Whakatāne car park. Photo / NZME

Police have laid charges against a 64-year-old man in relation to another man being found with serious injuries in a Whakatāne car park. Photo / NZME

A 64-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after a man was found with serious injuries in a Whakatāne car park on Thursday.

In a statement, police announced they had laid charges in relation to a man found with serious injuries in a car park on Garaway St.

An address on Tuhoe Ave had been secured by police in relation to the incident with a scene examination taking place at the address and along the Wainuitewhara Stream.

The man charged was due to appear in the Whakatāne District Court yesterday.

The injured man was in critical condition.

A police spokesperson said police were grateful for the information members of the public had shared with them so far.

“We’d still like to hear from anyone with information that may assist police in our investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105 or via police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and quote file number: 230510/3058.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.