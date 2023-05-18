Police are urging those with information to come forward. Photo / File

A man is in a critical condition after being found with serious injuries in a car park in Whakatāne.

The man was found in the early hours of this morning on Garaway St and was still in Whakatāne Hospital, police said in a statement.

“Police are working to determine what led to the man being injured.

“Cordons are in place between Tuhoe Ave and Garaway Ave along the Wainuitewhara Stream.”

Anyone with information to help police with the investigation is urged to contact police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and quote file number: 230510/3058.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.