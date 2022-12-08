An aerial view Rotorua. Photo / Felix Desmarais / LDR

Submissions to an independent hearings panel that is to decide intensification rules for building residential homes close at midnight tomorrow.

Housing for Everyone - Plan Change 9 is a change to the Rotorua District Plan that proposes to allow medium-density living across most urban areas and high-density living close to and in the city centre and in commercial centres.

The deadline for the submissions closing has been moved to allow more people a chance to have their say.

The issue has been a controversial topic as it means homes could be built up rather than out, increasing density. The aim of the change is to increase housing supply and provide more choices given Rotorua’s chronic housing shortage.

The standards enable landowners to build up to three homes, of up to three storeys each, on most residential sites without requiring resource consent. In some cases, homes up to six storeys could be built.

While the new rules will help reduce the time it takes to build a home, reduce consenting costs and significantly improve the opportunity for infill housing and development across the city, homeowners were worried about the implications on their suburbs.

The Rotorua Lakes Council will collect the submissions and a hearing will be held from August 14 to 25 next year with a final hearing late November.

The council was expected to make a decision based on the panel’s recommendations by December next year and the plan change will be operative by March 31, 2024.