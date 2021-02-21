Pink breast cancer caravan coming to Rotorua with free breast health advice

Pinkie the breast cancer caravan in Rotorua for free breast health advice next week. Photo / Supplied

A pink breast cancer awareness caravan will be making a pit stop in Rotorua next week offering two days of free breast health advice.

The public are invited to hop on board Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's iconic pink caravan, 'Pinkie', next week, where specialist breast nurses will be available to chat about breast health.

Every year Pinkie goes on an education tour around New Zealand with specialist breast nurses, and coordinator Emilie Petitdemange said it's a chance to talk about mammograms, get advice about breast checking, and learn how to reduce breast cancer risk.

"One of Pinkie's star attractions is Bessie, a life-like torso which shows the visible signs of breast cancer.

"Many women are often surprised to learn what a lump actually feels like, so we urge everyone to come along and find out for themselves."

Around 90 people are diagnosed with breast cancer in the Lakes District Health Board area every year, and around would 15 die from it.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer for New Zealand women however research showed the earlier it is detected, the better the outcome.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ encourages women to be breast aware from the age of 20 and to consider starting mammograms at 40.

The breast nurses in the caravan are trained professionals who can give expert advice about symptoms, treatments, support groups, and post-surgery options.

Those who can't visit the caravan are welcomed to call the free nurse advice line.

Last year Pinkie was adapted to be Covid-safe, meeting social distancing and hygiene requirements, with face masks and disposable gloves available to visitors.

Pinkie will be at the following sites between 9am and 2.30pm each day:

• Countdown Fairy Springs - Tuesday March 2

• PAK'nSAVE Rotorua - Wednesday March 3

Those who can't visit the caravan are welcomed to call the free nurse advice line on 0800 BC NURSE - 0800 226 8773.