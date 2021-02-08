Aroha event fuses fashion with food for charity at Pullman Rotorua

Rotorua fashion designers Adrienne Whitewood and Wairata Warbrick ahead of Designer Degustation at the Pullman Hotel. Photo / Andrew Warner

Fashion and food are fusing together to create an interesting event for the community, while also raising funds for a local charity.

Aroha is a designer degustation with four contemporary designers - Adrienne Whitewood, Leilani Rickard, Taongahuia Maxwell and Wairata Warbrick.

Fashion designer Adrienne Whitewood said there had been many shows before in the city of Māori and Rotorua fashion, but not an intimate evening.

"And with Covid-19 happening, I think people have been yearning for motivational things. A lot of my friends have been soul searching."

She said this event would give local fashion designers a chance to go deeper talk and about their craft.

Each designer has worked with Pullman Hotel chefs to create a dish that reflects their brand.

"The audience will get to taste a dish from that designer and I think that's an interesting concept.

"They will be talking about their journey and it's expressing their ethos, that's what I really love about the idea."

She said it was also a great networking opportunity within the community.

"It's about coming together as a community again and acknowledging kaupapa of love. It's awesome to celebrate fashion in this way and Pullman is such a beautiful spot.

"I'm excited to collaborate with all other artists and hear about their journeys. Sometimes we are so focused on our own bubble."

She said there would be goodie bags and it had been awesome working with businesses in Rotorua.

There would be a raffle on the night and the event is also a fundraiser for Rotorua Community Hospice.

She said they chose to raise funds for Hospice because a few beloved ladies in the community in Māori fashion had passed away from the likes of breast cancer and were looked after by hospice.

Denise Byrne, Rotorua Community Hospice fundraising and marketing co-ordinator, said the Rotorua community had always been hugely supportive of hospice and the work that it did.

"With an annual shortfall of $1 million to raise every year, we rely on community support to help us reach this goal."

She said donations from fundraising events helped hospice to continue to look after 420 patients and their whānau each year, funding home visits from nurses and equipment which was loaned out to patients.

"This event is a unique opportunity for people to learn more about these talented designers and the inspiration for their work."

The details

- What: Aroha event

- When: Wednesday, February 10, 6.30pm to 10.30pm

- Where: Pullman Rotorua

- Tickets: $129 pp dinner, welcome drink. $165 pp dinner, welcome drink and wine on table. Available at Pullman Rotorua