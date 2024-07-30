With many awards to his name, is Tauranga pie baker Patrick Lam. Photo / NZME
A multi-award winning Bay of Plenty pie maker has taken out three gongs at this year’s pie awards - but the Supreme award has slipped from his grasp.
Patrick Lam, who has bakeries in Tauranga and Rotorua, has won a bronze award for his potato top pie, a gold for his steak and gravy pie, and a gold for his vegetarian pie in this year’s New Zealand Bakels Supreme Pie Awards held on Tuesday night.
The Supreme Pie award went to a South Island baker - the second only female baker to win the top award.
North Canterbury baker, Arlyn Thompson from Rangiora Bakery took out the Gourmet Meat category and the Supreme award with Slow Cooked Sumatra Style Beef.
Chicken and vegetable was close behind in seventh place and his roast lamb and sweet curry sauce took ninth place.
Other victors from Bay of Plenty and surrounding districts include Miss Peggy Zhang from Kitchen Republic in Tauranga, who scored a silver award for her Sunday Roast - Lamb Pie in the Cafe Boutique category.
Fiona Carnegie from Robert Harris Cafe Matamata came seventh in Cafe Boutique with a chicken and leek with a parmesan crumble.
Kai Mong’s slow-cooked peppered blade steak with aged vintage cheddar from Sweet Painted Lady Cafe in Taupō came ninth in the same category.
Silver award winner Martyn Mayston from the Bake Shack in Mount Maunganui was successful in the commercial/wholesale category.
Kerry Orchard from Gourmet Foods Ltd in Tauranga earned a bronze award in the same category.
Matamata’s Ny Chan’s steak and gravy pie came 10th from Ronnie’s Cafe Matamata and Ramsey Ra from Paihia bakery came eighth in the Gourmet Meat category for a roast duck pie.
NZ Bakels managing director Brent Kersel said more bakers were giving the Gourmet Meat category a go with it being the third largest category.
“Right from the very first round of the Gourmet Meat judging, there were some really stand-out pies coming through with exceptional pastry making it a challenge to score on and then an abundance of flavour innovation.
“We had smoked trevally with peas, carrots, beans and corn; Mexican venison; beef brisket with beer, cheese and jalapeno; spicy prawn; beef moussaka and even an old-fashioned mutton pie.
“So much variety and we know pie fans want that variety from time to time. But when it comes to steak and cheese and mince cheese, they really are our ‘iconic’ pies, and being the two top entry categories shows how they are still the staple of bakeries, especially when the pastry has beautiful layering and a rich, moist and well-balanced filling. For me, you can’t beat a mince and cheese pie.”