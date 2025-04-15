Men from the 28th New Zealand (Maori) Battalion circa April 29, 1944 in the Cassino area. Includes B Company’s Captain Wi Patene Anaru (extreme left) and Private Te Tuahu Wikiriwhi (extreme right), both of Rotorua. Photo / George Robert Bull, Alexander Turnbull Library
The search is on for photos of B Company 28th Māori Battalion soldiers for a special exhibition set for the Rotorua Museum Te Whare Taonga o Te Arawa when it reopens.
Rotorua Lakes Council has asked whānau and friends with photos of B Company members, particularly in uniform and at about the age when they were serving in B Company, to complete a survey.
“If you are unsure if your tūpuna was in B Company, then you can search a database of soldiers at the start of the survey,” the council said in a statement.
The 28th Māori Battalion was involved in some of the fiercest fighting of World War II, in Greece, Crete, North Africa and Italy from 1940 to 1945.
The importance of honouring and remembering these brave men has become even more relevant with the passing of the last surviving member of B Company, Sir/Tā Robert (Bom) Gillies, in November last year.
Gillies was involved with the development of the previous exhibition, dedicated to sharing the stories of B Company 28th Māori Battalion, and visited it often during his life.
The museum wanted to make contact with B Company descendants to invite them to a review of the B Company, 28th NZ (Māori) Battalion History Trust.
Trust chairman Graeme Vercoe (QSM) said the trust was established in 2014 to protect, maintain and preserve the integrity, honour and mana of the company.
“It is now time to review the trust, and we are looking for the guidance of the B Company whānau to determine the future direction for the preservation and protection of the B Company legacy, as contributors to our rohe and wider national memory.”
The trust is looking for members to represent whānau of B Company 28th Māori Battalion tūpuna and would like as many whānau as possible to attend the hui to learn more and become involved.
The B Company Trust hui will take place from 1pm to 4pm on May 24 at Te Ao Mārama Hall, Ōhinemutu.
Please RSVP to canaan.tuhura@rotorualc.nz by May 16.