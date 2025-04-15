Their exploits were legendary, but the price was high, with the Battalion suffering the highest casualty rate of any within the New Zealand Division.

Of the 3578 men who served in the 28th Māori Battalion, 640 did not return home.

One in six men was killed.

Four companies, divided along iwi lines, made up the 28th Battalion. B Company soldiers were from Rotorua, Bay of Plenty, Taupō and Thames-Coromandel.

The importance of honouring and remembering these brave men has become even more relevant with the passing of the last surviving member of B Company, Sir/Tā Robert (Bom) Gillies, in November last year.

Gillies was involved with the development of the previous exhibition, dedicated to sharing the stories of B Company 28th Māori Battalion, and visited it often during his life.

The council said while the Rotorua Museum was closed for earthquake strengthening, the team was taking the opportunity to redevelop the B Company exhibition and hoped to connect with descendants to strengthen it.

The museum wanted to make contact with B Company descendants to invite them to a review of the B Company, 28th NZ (Māori) Battalion History Trust.

Trust chairman Graeme Vercoe (QSM) said the trust was established in 2014 to protect, maintain and preserve the integrity, honour and mana of the company.

“It is now time to review the trust, and we are looking for the guidance of the B Company whānau to determine the future direction for the preservation and protection of the B Company legacy, as contributors to our rohe and wider national memory.”

The trust is looking for members to represent whānau of B Company 28th Māori Battalion tūpuna and would like as many whānau as possible to attend the hui to learn more and become involved.

The B Company Trust hui will take place from 1pm to 4pm on May 24 at Te Ao Mārama Hall, Ōhinemutu.

Please RSVP to canaan.tuhura@rotorualc.nz by May 16.