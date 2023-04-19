DoC Taupō Fishery Management Team senior ranger James Barnett with an excellent example of a rainbow trout.

The Department of Conservation is fishing for good photos.

The lure is a free Taupō fishing licence and the chance to have one’s favourite fishy photo either printed on the credit card-style licence or used on DoC’s website or printed licences.

DoC’s Taupō Fishery Management Team has launched the annual photo competition, with seven licences for the new 2023/2024 trout fishing season up for grabs.

Senior community ranger James Barnett said they were after photographs to illustrate each of the seven licence categories, including family, senior and junior.

The best photo will have the distinction of appearing on the credit card style licence, while the other winning photos will be used to illustrate specific categories on the website and on the paper licences.

“Judges will look for creative images capturing the spirit of the Taupō fishery. In addition to the traditional trophy shots, we will be on the lookout for photos of families enjoying trout fishing or landscape shots with a fishing theme.”

The closing date for competition entries is midnight on May 14.

Up to five photographs can be submitted per person. To enter, email photographs to fishlicence@doc.govt.nz along with name, where the photo was taken, and the approximate date it was taken. All photos must have been taken in the Taupō Fishing District.

Further information, including a list of all the licence categories, along with full terms and conditions for the competition can be found online at www.doc.govt.nz/TaupoFishingPhotoComp.