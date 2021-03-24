Person trapped after cars crash at Clayton Rd intersection, Rotorua

Police have been called to a crash in Rotorua. Photo / File

Two vehicles have crashed at the intersection of Clayton and Fairy Springs Rds in Rotorua.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said one person was trapped.

"We are getting to work with rescue tools."

The call came in at 4.22pm.

Police arrived on the scene shortly before 4.30pm, a police spokesman said.

The crash was reported to be head-on.

People have been injured, but it is not clear yet how many or how severely.

St John ambulance has also been called to the scene.

More to come.