A person has been hit by a vehicle in Rotorua this morning.

A police spokesman said police were called to Old Quarry Rd just before 8.40am.

The incident happened between Kokako and Kea Sts and the road was not blocked.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was assessed at the scene and taken to Rotorua Hospital in a moderate condition.