Person found dead on Hatupatu Drive at Sulphur Point, Rotorua

A person has been found dead at Sulphur Pt in Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a person had been located deceased on Hatupatu Drive around 2.20pm.

She said police were in attendance, but there was no further update at this stage.

Earlier a Rotorua Daily Post photographer saw a large police presence including at least eight police staff near a pool on the flats just off Hatupatu Drive.

Police vehicles at Sulphur Pt. Photo / Andrew Warner

Several police vehicles are also at the scene.

Fire and Emergency NZ were also at the scene. A spokesman said teams were helping police but could not make any further comment.

More to come.