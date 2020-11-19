Person found dead on Hatupatu Drive at Sulphur Point, Rotorua

A person has been found dead at Sulphur Pt in Rotorua.
A police spokeswoman confirmed a person had been located deceased on Hatupatu Drive around 2.20pm.
She said police were in attendance, but there was no further update at this stage.
Earlier a Rotorua Daily Post photographer saw a large police presence including at least eight police staff near a pool on the flats just off Hatupatu Drive.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Several police vehicles are also at the scene.
Fire and Emergency NZ were also at the scene. A spokesman said teams were helping police but could not make any further comment.
More to come.