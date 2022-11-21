Pregnancy Help Taupō branch co-ordinator Ellie Godwin with one of the boxes of free period products the organisation received. Photo / Supplied

Taupō District Council is teaming up with the Ministry of Education to help hundreds of people in the district access free period products.

The Ministry of Education’s Ikura | Manaakitia te whare tangata initiative provides free period products to children and young people in all schools and kura throughout New Zealand.

Taupō District Council senior community development adviser Peter Boyd said the Ministry of Education ended up with an excess after engaging a new supplier, and wanted to distribute those to organisations and schools not already in the programme.

The council identified several local organisations that could provide young people with easy access to period products. Those are Central Plateau REAP, Taupō Pregnancy Help, Lakeland Learning, Reporoa College, St Patrick’s Catholic School, Mangakino Central Charitable Trust and Real Taupō (Southern Lakes).

They will receive a one-off bulk supply to distribute to their clients and students.

Pregnancy Help Taupō branch co-ordinator Ellie Godwin said she and her team of volunteers were incredibly grateful for the free products.

They already work closely with Taupō District Council community development adviser Angie Hendricks so when she sent an email through to see if they were interested, they jumped at the chance.

“We went through the application process and a few weeks later two massive pallets were delivered to our door, which was really cool. It was a nice surprise and we knew the need for them is massive.

“Especially with the cost of living at the moment, the cost of period products is just another thing women have to deal with. It’s been amazing, they’ve been so well received. It’s just great now that women in our area have another option for getting these products if it’s something they can’t afford.”

Ministry of Education studies show poor access to period products could affect attendance and engagement at school and in sporting and cultural activities, affecting their achievement and wellbeing. About one in 12 students reported having missed school due to lack of access to period products.

Find out more at www.education.govt.nz.