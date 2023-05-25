Police in the Pak'nSave car park after a report a pedestrian was hit by a truck. Photo / Andrew Warner

A person has been hit by a truck in a Rotorua supermarket car park, police say.

A police spokeswoman said police were called about 12.35pm after the incident in the Rotorua Pak’nSave car park.

A St John spokeswoman said and one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital with minor injuries.

An ambulance and rapid response vehicle went to the scene.

The incident comes after a pedestrian was reportedly hit by a car outside the New World supermarket on Old Taupo Rd on Sunday.







