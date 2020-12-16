Patients stable after serious crash on Ngongotahā Rd, Rotorua

A man and a woman involved in yesterday's crash on Ngongotahā Rd remain stable in hospital.

The two, who were in separate vehicles, were seriously injured in the crash that closed the road and caused massive traffic build up and delays.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash on Ngongotahā Rd. Photo / Ben Fraser

A Lakes District Health Board spokeswoman today said a 24-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man had been moved from the Emergency Department on to a ward at Rotorua Hospital and were in a stable condition.

Emergency services responding to a serious crash on Ngongotaha Rd, Rotorua. Photo / Ben Fraser

The crash, which involved a car and a truck, was reported to emergency services about 9.20am. Ngongotahā Rd was closed for about three hours with traffic at a standstill northbound on Ngongotahā Rd and Fairy Springs Rd.

A rescue helicopter was called to the scene and landed on the road, however the two injured people were taken to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance.