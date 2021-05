Emergency services have been called to a crash on State Highway 5. Photo / File

One person has been injured in a single-vehicle crash in Rotorua.

Police were alerted to the incident at the intersection of State Highway 5 and Waipa State Mill Rd at around 2pm.

A police spokeswoman said the road was currently blocked. She was not able to specify the seriousness of the injuries.

"We are working to determine the circumstances."

St John was also in attendance.