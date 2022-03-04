Rongopai Pene in the Rotorua District Court in February last year. Photo / File

"A huge relief."

That's how the victim of a stalker feels after finding out the man who followed her while running in a Rotorua park will spend at least another year behind bars.

Rongopai Pene was jailed in March last year for two years and seven months after following a woman running on the Puarenga Park track in September 2020 and committing three burglaries.

Pene appeared before the Parole Board in August last year and February this year. Both times his parole was turned down.

In the February 17 decision released to the Rotorua Daily Post, the Parole Board said Pene was still an undue risk to the community as he was effectively an "untreated" prisoner.

The decision said he was in need of individual psychological counselling and had been on a waitlist for some time, but it had not yet occurred due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It was noted in the August decision that while Pene was in jail, he had been involved in three incidents, including indecent behaviour towards a staff member. He was not penalised for that offending.

Pene, now 22, was jailed after pleading guilty to three counts of burglary and one charge of intimidation.

He committed the offences only 12 days after being released from prison having served time for one of 10 previous burglaries he had committed since 2018.

He has also served prison time for two counts of performing an indecent act in front of women he didn't know at the Redwoods forest and inside a shop in the central business district.

The latest offending following the runner was described by Judge Maree MacKenzie as sexually motivated and "creepy".

The incident saw him follow the woman from on his mountain bike as she ran through Puarenga Park between the BMX track and Sudima Hotel.

When she stopped, he rode slowly past her but he was later seen crouching behind bushes. She ran back the way she came and he followed her. She scrambled on to Te Ngae Rd through bushes and sought help at Sudima Hotel - he followed her all the way.

Pene's victim, who can't be named for legal reasons, told the Rotorua Daily Post this week she was relieved the Parole Board had the same concerns and saw the sense of ensuring Pene stayed behind bars.

"I do hope for his own healing and the safety of our community the programmes and treatment put in place are a step in the right direction and he accepts what is being offered."

She said she still struggled to run where the incident took place, even in a group setting, and was very mindful of where she exercised alone.

"Another 12 months was a huge relief."

The Parole Board's February decision said the board reflected on Pene's long history including the burglaries and his high risk of reoffending

The board said he wasn't suitable for parole because there was an ongoing need for rehabilitative treatment, he had no address to parole to, and there was no "safety plan".

An extensive psychological report on him showed he had a disturbed childhood, his mother died when he was 13, and he became lost and uncertain. He fell into drugs, truancy at school, and by the age of 15 was a regular user of methamphetamine.

"It has been recommended that he undergo individual psychological treatment. In this

regard, he has been waitlisted for some time but on account of Covid restrictions the

the treatment programme has yet to commence," the decision said.

Pene will be eligible for parole again in February 2023.