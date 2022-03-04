Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Parole denied for Puarenga Park runner stalker from Rotorua

4 minutes to read
Rongopai Pene in the Rotorua District Court in February last year. Photo / File

Rongopai Pene in the Rotorua District Court in February last year. Photo / File

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

"A huge relief."

That's how the victim of a stalker feels after finding out the man who followed her while running in a Rotorua park will spend at least another year behind bars.

Rongopai Pene

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.