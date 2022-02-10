There were boats of all shapes and sizes enjoying time out on Lake Rotoiti. Photo / waitematawoodys.com

There was fun galore for boats of all shapes and sizes in an annual parade, and it was a special moment for those who saw the procession cruise by.

Despite uncertain weather, the Lake Rotoiti Classic & Wooden Boat Club's annual parade went well, with 71 boats gathered in the Okere Arm.

Club commodore Richard Amery says they had debated long and hard about whether they should cancel the parade weekend because the Covid-19 red traffic light setting made the Friday night dinner and picnic and games after the parade difficult.

However, they were all pleased to have persevered with the parade, as the cruise was so well supported, he says.

Richard says a mortar cannon fired three times to announce the start.

"Because we were not running the usual organised picnic and games at Wairau Bay, instead we did an extended cruise of the western end of Lake Rotoiti for a couple of hours, reassuringly accompanied by the Coastguard."

He says all types of boats were there on the day - from 2m to 15m, from WWI era to quite new. Boats had to be wooden, or if made of anything else had to be a classic of their type.

After touring the Okere arm, the boats circumnavigated Okawa Bay, followed by Te Weta Bay, Tumoana Pt and Te Ti Bay, and then finished the parade at Otaramarae, where they dispersed to their individual destinations - some to go home, and most to their favourite picnic spot.

"It was heartening that so many people had come out of their houses to wave to us as we went by, and we realised that having the longer cruise on parade day was more enjoyable to both those participating and those on shore.

"The next day, although nothing in the way of a channel floating was organised this year by the association, maybe 20 hardy souls braved the terrible weather to do so regardless, and they claimed to enjoy it."

Club secretary Rachel Jamieson says it was great to still be able to have a parade this year.

"So many events are being cancelled, it's great to be able to do something.

"We were supposed to have a big dinner the night before but we didn't this year. However, we still went out on the water and had some fun."