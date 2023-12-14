Reporter Michaela Pointon spent an afternoon volunteering at the Salvation Army foodbank as part of the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal.

As part of the Rotorua Daily Post’s Christmas Appeal reporter Michaela Pointon spent a busy – yet strangely therapeutic – afternoon checking out the Salvation Army foodbank operation and packing parcels with the staff and volunteers.

The Rotorua Salvation Army foodbank team’s passion and dedication to treating people with mana and dignity is clear from the moment you step in their door.

I stroll in eager to help just after noon and am met with a vibrant, well-organised scene, and friendly a kia ora from the foodbank team.

I am given a tour of their workspace; a rabbit warren of offices, storage rooms, church service spaces and of course, the foodbank itself.

Foodbank manager Tracey Ball shows me the organisation’s process.

Each donated can of food makes its way through multiple storerooms being inspected for damage, dents and expiry dates, then categorised before heading to the supermarket-style room for generous volunteers to pack into the much-needed parcels.

Ball tells me she hopes cans collected in this year’s record-breaking The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM Fill the Bus campaign – part of our Christmas Appeal – will last until the end of January.

The storeroom is piled with pallets of non-perishable foods, and at a glance appears to include thousands of cans.

It makes me appreciate how much time, care and attention goes into every food parcel and I am pleasantly surprised at how detailed the process is.

Rotorua Daily Post reporter Michaela Pointon helps out at the Salvation Army foodbank. Photo / Andrew Warner

Sacks of rice are split into smaller bags and neatly stored in tubs for parcel-packers to grab.

Other hand-packed dry goods include pasta, Weet-Bix, rolled oats, coffee and milk powder.

Ball tells me essentials such as tea, coffee and sugar are often forgotten by donors, but says the organisation is incredibly thankful to every person who donates.

Rotorua Daily Post reporter Michaela Pointon helps out at the Salvation Army foodbank. Photo / Andrew Warner

In the New Year, the foodbank hopes to set up a supermarket-style self-serve option where families can select essential itemsthemselves.

Ball says focusing on “the whole person” approach and allowing people to have ownership and choice is important.

The parcels are well thought-out to suit different families’ needs – whether it’s an emergency overnight parcel or one to feed a family of eight to 10 people for four days.

There is something for everyone and everyone is welcome.

The most popular parcel packed is for two to three people to last three days. Depending on what is available, it usually includes baked beans, spaghetti, tuna, canned fruit and tomatoes, soup mix, pasta, rice, noodles, milk powder, tea, coffee and muesli bars.

Rotorua Daily Post reporter Michaela Pointon with foodbank volunteer Finley English (right). Photo / Andrew Warner

Foodbank volunteer Finley English, 16, quickly gets me up to speed on the packing process.

Finley started out at the foodbank working towards Gold Duke of Edinburgh award but has surpassed his required volunteer hours, clocking up about 100.

Asked his favourite part of volunteering, Finley says: “The staff here are amazing, super welcoming and knowing that the work you do goes to good [and] helps in the community”.

He says it is “especially important” to donate food this Christmas.

“A lot of people actually struggle to just get by. If they’re missing out on food, they’re going hungry.

“No one wants to feel like that, especially at Christmas.”

Rotorua Daily Post reporter Michaela Pointon helps out at the Salvation Army foodbank. Photo / Andrew Warner

Packing parcels is surprisingly therapeutic and I feel good knowing families in the Rotorua community will have full bellies this week.

Parcels disappear quickly as Finley and I work to replenish the shelves, and well-being team worker Tina McMahon pops in with a trolley to collect parcels for people out front.

She requests a dairy-free package for one client, and takes some dishwashing liquid and toilet paper out to the front to add to a parcel.

“I love working for the community and just seeing everyone that comes through the door that we’re able to help them,” McMahon says.

Seeing them walk out smiling and forming relationships with the community are her favourite parts of the job.

My favourite part of the experience is seeing how every staff member dealt with people with dignity, and how much impact every person in the Rotorua community who chips into our appeal can have.

Michaela Pointon is an NZME reporter based in the Bay of Plenty and was formerly a feature writer.