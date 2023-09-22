Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post
Updated

P easier to get than cannabis in Rotorua, says police commander

Kelly Makiha
By
5 mins to read
Methamphetamine dealing causes irreparable harm to others, a Rotorua District Court judge says.

Methamphetamine dealing causes irreparable harm to others, a Rotorua District Court judge says.

Thirteen-year-old girls are prostituting themselves to feed their P habits, a social services provider says.

And Rotorua’s top cop says meth can be easier to get than cannabis.

Their comments come after a Rotorua drug

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post