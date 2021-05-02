Ōtorohanga Mayor attempts half marathon on crutches

Ōtorohanga District Mayor Max Baxter. Photo / Supplied

Ōtorohanga District Mayor Max Baxter will attempt a sub-three-hour half marathon on crutches at the Rotorua Marathon on Saturday.

Baxter, 56, is eager to match his performances in his younger days running marathons in under three hours.

"I figured I would target three hours as it created another level of challenge," he said.

"A three-hour marathon is an admirable target for most runners so why not attempt half of that?"

Back in 1991, Baxter ran his debut marathon in Rotorua, finishing with a time of 3h 14m.

However, in the wake of that performance, he discovered he had trouble walking on his left leg. He was then diagnosed with a femoral artery failure, which resulted in no pulse below his left knee.

Baxter underwent fem/pop bypass surgery which solved the problem.

He went on to run three sub-three-hour marathons, including his fastest time of 2h 49m in New Plymouth.

But eight years ago he ran into difficulties when the graft used to fix the femoral artery failure occluded.

"It suddenly meant in fine weather, at a brisk walk, I cannot walk 200 metres," he said.

"Everything in my working life changed."

Baxter said it had been difficult using the crutches at pace while training, but attempting the race would motivate others to "overcome challenges".

"It will mean a lot to achieve the goal and I hope 30 years after running my first marathon, I can provide motivation for others to overcome challenges and set goals."

Rotorua Marathon

What: The Rotorua Marathon, first held in 1965, is Australasia's oldest major marathon event. The full marathon includes a lap of Lake Rotorua, with a mixture of elevations. Race options include the full marathon, the half marathon, 10km and 5.5km. Runners and walkers welcome.

Where: Queens Drive, Government Gardens

When: Saturday. Registrations open 6.30am. Race starts from 8am

Online entries close at noon on Thursday. After that point, entrants will need to sign up at the registration desk. For more information, go to rotoruamarathon.co.nz