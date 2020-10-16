Otonga Primary School welcomes Gareth Cunliffe as new principal

Otonga School's new principal Gareth Cunliffe speaks at the welcoming held for him. Photo / Shauni James

There was a buzz in the air and great performances given at Te Kura o Tihiōtonga - Otonga School earlier this week as it extended a warm welcome to its new principal, Gareth Cunliffe.

Monday marked the start of term 4 and Gareth's first day as the school's principal. He was previously principal of Ngakuru School.

Dr Ken Kennedy, Otonga Road Primary School's kaumātua, opened the official ceremony.

He welcomed Gareth, acknowledged the years of wonderful work Gareth's predecessor Linda Woon had contributed at the school, and said he was looking forward to working alongside Gareth, the board of trustees and school staff.

During the ceremony, Gareth said he was excited and thanked everyone for the warm welcome.

"This is going to be an amazing journey in which we will grow together."

His wife Bernadette, attended the powhiri, as well as his two sons who he said are proud products of Otonga School.

Also during the ceremony, chairman of the school's Board of Trustees Tim Cochrane thanked the Ngakuru School pupils who attended for delivering Gareth to them.

"He has accepted the position and challenge of being the principal of our school. Some of our students may remember or had him as a teacher when they were in junior school."

A number of hands up around the hall confirmed this was the case.

"He comes not as a stranger but a returning teacher and for our staff, a returning colleague."

Tim says they had asked their school community - pupils and staff - to let the board know what they would like to see in a principal.

He said the three main things that had come up was a principal who was kind, caring and approachable.

Tim also mentioned that other points brought up by pupils included someone who loved sugar, someone who encouraged Minecraft, someone heroic and brave, and someone tall.

It was then Ngakuru School's turn to reply with a waiata.