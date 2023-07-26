Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves (left) and Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer. Photo / Universal Pictures

Oppenheimer (R, 180 mins). In cinemas now.

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Reviewed by Jen Shieff

Don’t go to see Oppenheimer for a history lesson about the Manhattan Project, the commissioning and design of the atomic bomb, or why the United States was so desperate to get there first and keep the design secret unless you enjoy sorting through a fairly dense mire of facts. Do go, actually, you must, if you’re interested in marvellous filmmaking that belongs in cinemas with the biggest screens and the best of sound systems.

It’s patchy as a biopic: there’s nothing about Robert Oppenheimer’s upbringing, nothing about Ernest Rutherford being one of his teachers, nothing about when and how he died.

You may need a scientific background if you want to know why the words fusion and fission are flashed across the screen, or why large marbles piled up in a fishbowl were chosen to represent uranium.

You’ll need a romantic, imaginative heart if you want to feel deeply enough about the tortured affair between Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy, playing it introspectively) and Jean Tatlock (an under-utilised Florence Pugh) and about what’s behind the scowls of Oppenheimer’s wife Kitty (Emily Blunt).

The crux of the film is in the New Mexico desert, in scenes focusing on the detonation of the first atomic bomb, in the midst of a vast electrical storm, at the specially constructed town, of Los Alamos. Here is filmmaking at its most skilled and Christopher Nolan will probably win an Academy Award for his astounding creativity as a director.

Christopher Nolan also wrote the script, based on the book by Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin. It’s extremely wordy and moves fast, sometimes too fast. For example, why the name “Trinity” was chosen for the bomb test is glossed over. For anyone interested, it’s from John Donne, ”Trinity… Batter my heart, three-person’d God”.

Cillian Murphy, chain-smoking and mostly wearing Oppenheimer’s trademark wide-brimmed porkpie hat, convincingly portrays an extremely complex character. He’s a brilliant science student and tutor at Cambridge University, he’s a social person, mixing with communists, reputedly a womaniser. Then, once he brings the new quantum physics to America, he’s a respected leader in the scientific community. It’s not at all clear, once he’s in charge of the USA’s secret weapons laboratory, how he feels as a scientist, thrust among politicians and the military, but that makes him intriguing.

Matt Damon does a standout job as Lt Gen Leslie Groves, who recruited Oppenheimer to head the laboratory. In tiny roles, several of the enormous cast stand out too: Tom Conti as Albert Einstein, Kenneth Branagh as science guru Niels Bohr, Gary Oldman as president Truman and Rami Malek as a scientist who supported Oppenheimer at security hearings rigged to discredit him.

Robert Downey Jr gives us the film’s best acting, as the character with the biggest ego, the narcissistic, self-serving chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, Lewis Strauss. That, and those startling profound scenes at Los Alamos, are two outstanding aspects of Oppenheimer.

Recommended.

Movies are rated: Avoid, Recommended, Highly recommended and Must See.