Rotorua Daily Post

Opinion: Reynold Macpherson: The argument against co-governance replacing democracy

5 minutes to read
Councillor Reynold Macpherson argues against the Rotorua Lakes Council's preferred option for voter representation. Photo / NZME

By Reynold Macpherson

OPINION

I refute some claims made in an article based on a Rotorua Lakes Council press release and published in the Rotorua Daily Post Weekend on March 5 in regard to council representation.

The council

