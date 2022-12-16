Rotorua Girls High School Childcare Trust getting behind Fill the Bus. Photo / Mead Norton

It has been over a week since we completed The Hits Fill The Bus campaign, but I am still buzzing over what we all achieved together.

The response we got from the community as you all came out in droves as individuals, families, work colleagues, and schoolmates to donate to the Salvation Army Foodbank was incredible.

After another tough year, we knew some people are doing it tough around our city, so we were unsure of just how this year’s collection could go. But it was a huge success which makes the hard work putting it together so worth it.

It makes a difference in the community, and for that I thank you, Rotorua.

I also really want to thank the dedicated crew we had on the bus right through the day, who worked amazingly hard to keep the bus stable and a workable space. And to the BOP Regional Council, Ritchies and Cityride for their support supplying the bus to help make it all possible.

As we’ve highlighted many times, please do continue to donate to the Rotorua Daily Post Appeal by dropping your goods to our NZME reception at 1143 Hinemoa St. It all helps.

***

For kids of all ages, I am sure one of the festive holiday highlights is the annual Christmas Parade.

I certainly have plenty of memories from when I was younger of getting into the car all excited about the trip into town for the parade, and finding our spot, which used to be the same place every year on Eruera St.

This excitement then continued with bringing my own kids to the parade, and that excitement is still there today as well.

So, it was certainly sad to have the big day cancelled again this year, but the early call was certainly justified by the time Saturday morning rolled around, with what would have been horrible and potentially dangerous weather conditions.

I had ‘The Hits Shield’ all set to present for best float at the prizegiving, but that will have to sit and wait for another year. Surely can’t be three in a row!

***

There has been plenty of chat over the past week or so about the highly anticipated Harry and Meghan series on Netflix.

I’ve been a bit nonplussed about the whole thing.

My attention has been taken more by the stunning Addams family show Wednesday which has broken records everywhere with its dark take on the daughter of the family.

Some may say it’s a teen show, but I feel the nature and theme of it take it beyond that, and it is well worth the watch.

Or if you are looking for something completely mindless to binge during a wet couple of days over summer, and don’t mind reality shows, I recommend The Mole.

Over-the-top Americans trying to win cash in Australia by completing challenges, BUT one of the contestants is actually working as a double agent; for the producers to try and sabotage all the missions.

This new show has been rebooted and I do recall a Kiwi version quite a few years back that was hosted by dastardly Darryl from Shortland Street (aka Mark Ferguson).

***

As we head toward the holiday period, we shake things up at The Hits Rotorua for the next wee while.

I’ll be taking the reins of our breakfast show over the next month for a Kiwi as summer, and I’ll keep you up-to-date with what is happening across the city.

There are some special local Christmas surprises on the show next week. Plus, competitions with tickets to the hottest local events and attractions every day, and the best classic hits from then, and the biggest hits from now.

The Hits Rotorua Summer Breakfast weekdays from 6am, thanks to the NRL Harvey Norman All-Stars: Māori v Indigenous, happening right here in Rotorua in February.

***

Paul Hickey is your local host on The Hits Rotorua weekdays between 9am and 3pm. Featuring Rotorua news, information, and giveaways, plus trending stories from around the world. Listen on 97.5FM or download the iHeartRadio app. PLUS follow The Hits Rotorua and Paul on Facebook and Instagram.