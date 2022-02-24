Most of us consider ourselves pet people, and when we have those pets, more often than not, we treat them like one of the family, don't we?

Occasionally that means going above and beyond with some special treatment, and I've found myself doing just that recently.

We've heard all about the disruptions to supply chains, and how this will affect the supermarket shelves, and I'm sure I'm not the only one to notice that pet food is in extremely short supply right now.

We've got four cats at home and they can be pretty fussy when it comes to dinner time.

For as long as I can remember it has been Chef Fine Cuts being served.

And my special treatment for our feline family involves visits to not one, but four supermarkets each week to scout out exactly what they want.

I'm not sure they appreciate the extra effort, which I would admittedly not even do to find a specific brand of anything for myself!

***

As we look forward to 'life after Covid' many cruise lovers will be excited about setting sail again.

I've never been on a proper cruise, so it's on my list for sure. But how does living on a cruise ship permanently sound?

Because of the cost, you'd think this to be an extremely unrealistic goal, but a new 'residential community at sea' is hoping to change that by offering a more affordable chance to live on a cruise ship.

Storylines is scheduled to set sail in 2024, and features suites from one to four bedrooms, as well as studios and a few two-storey penthouses, with prices starting at US$400,000 up to an eye-popping $8 million.

There are also a limited number of 12 and 24-year leases, and most of the Narrative's 547 units have already been sold.

You'll also have access to 20 restaurants and bars, a microbrewery, three swimming pools, a bowling alley, movie theatre and spa, plus a solar-powered hydroponic garden, a 10,000-book library and an education programme for children.

And while some of these options may sound affordable compared to what you'd pay to live in suburban Rotorua, keep in mind the "living fee" in the range of $65,000 to $200,000 annually, to cover the all-inclusive living experience.

We can dream though right?

***

I went to my great niece's first birthday a couple of weeks ago, and I noticed that some things never change generation to generation.

Put an adult with an infant and no matter how hard you try to resist, before you know it, you're speaking their language.

And, it turns out, that's a good thing.

Speaking "baby talk" to babies not only helps parents and caregivers connect with the young ones in their charge, but it may also help babies learn to make words.

That's according to a study published by the journal Speech, Language and Hearing.

Mimicking the sounds that a baby makes shows them how words should sound coming out of their own mouths, the University of Florida researchers say.

They found that the way adults instinctively speak to babies, using a higher pitch, slower speed and exaggerated pronunciation, appeals to them.

It also likely helps them learn to understand what is being said, according to previous studies.

So next time you may feel a little self-conscious doing it, remember it is a positive and chances are that baby will be doing the same thing as an adult in 30 years.

***

