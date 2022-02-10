Opinion - Paul Hickey: Awards, pillow fighting champs, studio tour and afternoon tea

Paul Hickey as MC at the Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards last Friday. Photo / Supplied

Paul Hickey as MC at the Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards last Friday. Photo / Supplied

Technology and innovation are wonderful things.

They have really played a big part in helping many of us navigate the past couple of years, in both our personal and professional lives.

Both came together to allow the Tompkins Wake Rotorua Business Awards last Friday night, and what a night it was.

I did mention it here last week as well, but it was great to help make this event finally happen, with the live stream crossing to various parties happening all over the city.

It showed that as a community we could still come together despite the restrictions and celebrate. And the feedback has been all positive, so thanks and well done to all involved.

On the flipside however, this week has seen more postponements of local events like the Rotorua Bike Festival and the Rotorua Supper Club fundraiser for Ronald McDonald Family Retreat.

Let's hope all these events can run as planned sooner rather than later.

***

As we soak up the sights and sounds of the winter Olympics, it was a slightly less serious sporting event that caught my eye last weekend, and it was something which we probably never realised we were training for as kids.

The first ever World Champions were crowned at The Pillow Fighting Championship in Florida, as the children's pastime was turned into a professional combat sport.

It was a pay-per-view event that featured 16 men and 8 women, most of them experienced in MMA or boxing.

So it was still pretty fierce as they competed using a specialised pillow, and then advancing through a bracket style competition.

On the women's side it was Brazilian Istela Nunes who emerged as champion, and the men's final saw American Hauley Tillman defeat countryman Marcus Brimage.

Each winner earned a title belt and $5000. And I guess regardless of the competitors actual weight, they are probably all considered feather-weight champs!

***

Game of Thrones' Jon Snow, played by Kit Harrington - "Game of Thrones" Studio Tour an idea for when you can travel overseas. Photo / Supplied

While we've been restricted to renovations and domestic travel over the past couple of years, I feel that there will be a definite hunger for new overseas experiences once we are able to return to Aotearoa without the need to do MIQ or self-isolate.

Here's an idea that I'm pretty keen on; a new "Game of Thrones" Studio Tour that takes fans behind the scenes of the hit TV series.

Located in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, one of several locations where the show was filmed, the attraction opens up the world of Westeros to the public with an array of costumes, props, and sets on display.

Items include Jon Snow's sword "Longclaw" and the dress his sister Sansa wore for her wedding to Joffrey.

The 110,000-square foot attraction features sets including the Great Hall at Winterfell, King's Landing, and Dragonstone.

The Game of Thrones Studio Tour officially opened last week. And as the Prime Minister reminded us this week, winter is coming.

***

With the kids now all back to school and the long weekend done for a little while, we are settling back into our regular routines at work.

And while there is plenty of focus and energy on getting through Mondays, it can then be tough to navigate a Tuesday, right?

So at The Hits Rotorua, I'm teaming up with 'Marshmallow – Sweet Treats' in Hinemoa St with a delicious Afternoon Tea Shout every Tuesday afternoon.

Listen Tuesday mornings to register your workplace for the draw – and do check out their store in Hinemoa St

It is bright pink. You can't miss it and believe me you won't want to.

***

Paul Hickey is your local host on The Hits Rotorua weekdays between 9am and 3pm. Featuring Rotorua news, information, and giveaways, plus trending stories from around the world. Listen on 97.5FM or download the iHeartRadio app. PLUS follow The Hits Rotorua and Paul on Facebook and Instagram.