Some of the Taupō knitters, crocheters and sewers who contribute warm clothes and blankets to Operation Cover Up. Photo / Supplied

It's the time of year when many Taupō knitters, sewers, and crocheters will be pulling together a year's worth of creativity.

Next week, Operation Cover Up is holding its annual morning tea at the Salvation Army Church, and people from Taupō are asked to come along for the fellowship and the opportunity to donate goods.

Salvation Army spokeswoman Elizabeth McHardy says the Taupō co-ordinators for Operation Cover Up, Rowie and Mike Opper, are collecting knitted woollen blankets, new warm clothing, toys, toiletries, new shoes, and stationery to be sent to Eastern Europe and Ukraine.

Elizabeth says many of the Taupō donors spend all year stocking up on warm goods to donate to Operation Cover Up. The annual morning tea is a great opportunity to get together, and this year speaker Jack Wu, of the Mission Without Borders office in Auckland, will provide an update on Operation Cover Up.

Blankets Without Borders Taupō co-ordinator Mike Opper beside the baling machine used to bale warm blankets and children's clothing before being shipped to Ukraine and Eastern Europe. Photo / Supplied

The Oppers are busy baling and packaging thousands of items to be sent to Amsterdam. From there, the warm blankets and clothes etc are distributed by charity Blankets Without Borders to Eastern European countries such as Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, Romania,

"And most importantly, this year donated goods are going to Ukraine."

Elizabeth says it is possible for contributions to be collected before the morning tea, if that better suits a donor.

Operation Cover Up was founded by Taupō woman Liz Clark 22 years ago, with Liz writing a book, The Warmth of Love, about her experiences with Operation Cover Up. In recent years, the Oppers have taken over as Taupō co-ordinators.

Elizabeth says there is a group of local knitters who meet regularly to "knit and natter" and many others throughout New Zealand who tirelessly knit, sew and crochet at home during the year.

The recipients of the donated goods distributed by Operation Cover-Up are children living in orphanages and poor families in Eastern European countries.

"Where winter temperatures can reach below -30C."

Blankets Without Borders Taupō co-ordinator Rowie Opper with new bales filled with warm blankets and children's clothing to be shipped to Ukraine and Eastern Europe. Photo / Supplied

In September, Rowie and Mike travelled to Bulgaria and Bosnia to visit people who received the donated items and in a few months the Oppers will again be travelling to Eastern Europe. They say the goods are always gratefully received and appreciated.

"The orphanage children particularly love their brightly coloured blankets and jumpers knitted especially for them by kind ladies from New Zealand, a country that is so far away."

The details:

Operation Cover Up, Taupō Collection 2022

Where:

Salvation Army Church, Kiddle Drive, Taupō

When:

Tuesday, July 5

What:

Morning tea at 10am

Collection queries:

Contact Rowi Opper 021 089 71299