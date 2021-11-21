One new case of Covid-19 for Lakes region

There were 333 tests carried out in the Lakes region yesterday. Photo / NZME

There is one new case of Covid-19 in the Lakes region today.

This comes as new locations of interest have been added in Rotorua, including a Four Square and a beauty salon.

A written statement issued by the Ministry of Health said the new case is a close contact of an existing case.

There were 333 tests were carried out across the region on Saturday, and one case was in Rotorua Hospital.

The statement said everyone who lives in or has travelled to the region is asked to monitor locations of interest daily.

There was also one new case reported in Tauranga today ,a contact of a known cluster.

New locations of interest in Rotorua include a beauty salon and a FourSquare.

The Jaid Beauty Salon on Hinemoa St, Rotorua, was visited by a person with the virus last Tuesday, November 16, between 4.15pm and 6pm. The ministry said people who visited this location should self-isolate immediately.

The Four Square Koutu, on Koutu Rd in Rotorua, has also been linked to a person who has tested positive for the virus.

They were at the shop on Friday afternoon between 1.30pm and 2.45pm.

Anyone who was there at the same time is told to watch for Covid symptoms for 14 days after being exposed and to get a test if they start to get sick.

There were 149 new cases of Covid today in New Zealand today - including one new case in Canterbury - and 83 people were in hospital.

There were 138 cases recorded in Auckland, with six in Waikato and three in Northland.

There are no further case announcements for Wellington, which recorded one case on Friday.

As of mid-morning today , more than one million people had successfully downloaded their My Vaccine Pass.

Covid-19 symptoms

• A new or worsening cough.

• A fever of at least 38C.

• Shortness of breath.

• Sore throat.

• Sneezing and runny nose.

• Temporary loss of smell.

Rotorua and Taupō testing centres

Taupō Covid-19 Community Testing Centre

79 Miro Street, Taupō

Open today from 8.30am until 3pm

Rotorua Covid-19 Community Testing Centre

Kahukura Clubrooms, 1475 Pukuatua Street, Rotorua

Open today from 8.30am until 3pm