One dead after car crashes into Lake Rotoma

Police say a person has died in a crash at Lake Rotoma. File photo / Bevan Conley

One person has died after a car crashed into Lake Rotoma this afternoon.

Police responded to a report of the crash at around 3.10pm, a spokesperson said.

"A car had left the road near the intersection of State Highway 30 and Matahi Rd, and was in the lake.

"One person was retrieved from the car and resuscitation attempts were made. Sadly, the person died at the scene."

A spokeswoman from New Zealand Fire and Emergency said crews responded to a motor vehicle incident at 3.24pm.

"Two fire trucks, one from Rotorua and one from Kawerau, attended and one has since departed."

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.