Murray described the youth’s new space as “fun, vibrant, and youth-centric.

“A place where youth will want to be.”

The old building no longer reflected the quality of the centre’s “wraparound” services, Murray said.

“The upgrade shows young people they deserve a high-quality place where they feel welcome.”

Youth shaped the redesign through surveys, focus groups and video walk-throughs of the old interior. Their top requests were a gaming area, a quiet space and somewhere to simply hang out.

The space also has a dance studio, café-style lounge, pool and table-tennis tables, karaoke, a stage, arcade games and a library.

Murray said a space like this was crucial, offering a safe place to connect with friends, relax and access support when needed.

Red Stag Timber people and safety manager Melissa Bennett (left), Rotorua Youth Centre Trust chief executive Jen Murray, Red Stag Timber commercial manager Paul Laing at the opening of the refurbished Rotorua Centre for Youth. Photo / Supplied

“Some are thriving, some are struggling - we want to support both.”

Murray expected the refreshed hub to draw more teens after school and during holidays, helping them build friendships and confidence while knowing help is close at hand.

The refurbishment took about five months to complete and was made possible through sponsorship from Red Stag Timber.

Red Stag Timber commercial manager Paul Laing said the timber company had donated about $300,000 in total to Taiohi Tūrama.

About $100,000 of this funding was spent on the building upgrade.

People and safety manager Melissa Bennett said Red Stag employed a lot of local youth with hopes they “get on their feet” and “bloom”.

Bennett said Taiohi Tūrama was a “great centre” in supporting youth.

The Government’s Mental Health Innovation Fund granted Taiohi Tūrama $500,000 funding earlier this year.

Red Stag Timber and Rotorua Trust each contributed $200,000 towards the group to help match the Government’s contribution. The remaining $100,000 came from other smaller funders.

This equated to a $1 million funding boost for Rotorua youth struggling with their mental health.

The renovated youth centre was blessed by Reverend Tom Poata.

A special youth event will be held October 21, from 3.30pm to 5pm, for ages 12 to 24.

The afternoon will feature activities, a sausage sizzle, prizes, giveaways and a chance to explore the new facilities.

Annabel Reid is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post, based in Rotorua. Originally from Hawke’s Bay, she has a Bachelor of Communications from the University of Canterbury.